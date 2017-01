Breaking News

"Bolashak" Association and the Entrepreneurship Development Fund "Damu" announce the launch of the second season of business projects contest Startup "Bolashak". This was announced during the press conference in CCS by member of the "Bolashak" Association Board, Chairman of the Board of JSC Entrepreneurship Development Fund "Damu" Kanysh TuleushinAccording to the speaker, the purpose of the competition is to support entrepreneurial initiatives of young Kazakhstanis."The competition is open to young entrepreneurs from all over Kazakhstan from the age of 18 to 29 years. The winners will receive grants of the Association of "Bolashak": for the first place - 7 million tenge, for the second place - 6 million tenge, and the third - 5 million tenge. Also, 15 million tenge for grants for start-ups in the field of "green economy" by the United Nations Development Programme in Kazakhstan", - said Kanysh Tuleushin.In addition, the authors of the most interesting ideas will be able to obtain funds from investors, as well as support of "Damu".Acceptance of applications for the contest will run until 23rd of September, the documents will be accepted at all service centers of entrepreneurs fund "Damu" . Winners will be announced November 26th at the Marathon of Business Plans.Kazakhstanis will be able to watch the process of the contest Startup "Bolashak" on one of the national television channels, which is planning to broadcast the contest in the format of a reality show."Everyone has a chance to win at this contest. The main requirements to the participants are - well-thought-out project start-ups and the desire to build your own business", - stated council member of the Association of "Bolashak".More information about the conditions and the submission of applications can be found on the websites: www.bolashak.kz and www.damu.kz.