© 2018-2021 Ortcom.kz. All rights reserved
. When using the materials Ortcom.kz for any purpose other than personal, hyperlink to the Ortcom website.kz required
.
When using the materials Ortcom.kz:
- in printed publications or in other forms on material media - paper, film, etc., the user is obliged in each case to indicate that the source of the materials is the website www.ortcom.kz
;
- In the Internet or other forms of use in electronic form, the user is obliged to place a hyperlink to the main page of the Ortcom website in each case of use.kz «www.ortcom.kz»
.
Сайт функционирует на CMS "SmartStream"