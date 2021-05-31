ortcom.kz
05.31.2021
Большая часть обращений после анализа показывает, что у нас есть системные проблемы - уполномоченный по правам ребёнка

31.05.2021

Количество детских домов сократилось в Казахстане

31.05.2021

Одним из документов, ратифицированных Казахстаном, является Конвенция о правах ребёнка

31.05.2021

Традиционно лето - наиболее благоприятный период для возникновения и распространения кишечных инфекций

31.05.2021

МВД: в результате проведённых мероприятий в 2020 году на четверть сократились ДТП с участием несовершеннолетних, включая детскую смертность и травматизм

31.05.2021

Более 2 тысяч родителей оштрафованы за уклонение от воспитания своих детей, ещё порядка 300 – лишены родительских прав с начала года

31.05.2021

В 2019-2021 годах жертвами пожара стали 187 детей, 33 ребёнка отравились газом

31.05.2021

Безопасность детей - наша общая задача -представитель МОН

31.05.2021

Сервисная поддержка инвесторам оказывается круглосуточно

31.05.2021

Рейтинг регионов. Исполнение плана по инвестициям будут оценивать ежегодно

31.05.2021

Комбинация операционных и системных мер направлена на увеличение притока прямых иностранных инвестиций, улучшение инвестиционного климата, развитие регионов - МИД

31.05.2021

МИД РК: восстановление темпов роста притока прямых иностранных инвестиций до предпандемийного уровня ожидается на стыке 2022-2023 годов

31.05.2021

В Казахстан удалось привлечь $17,1 млрд прямых иностранных инвестиций, нивелируя снижение притоков зарубежного капитала до 30%

31.05.2021

Право выбора. Вакцинация защищает от тяжёлых форм заболеваний и  летальных исходов -  врач-эпидемиолог

28.05.2021

Меньше рисков, больше антител. Эксперт развеяла мифы о вакцинации против КВИ

28.05.2021
